Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 15.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 73.48 croreNet profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 15.50% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 73.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales73.4867.66 9 OPM %9.9910.38 -PBDT5.054.79 5 PBT3.693.64 1 NP3.132.71 15
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST