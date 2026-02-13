Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 15.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 73.48 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 15.50% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 73.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.73.4867.669.9910.385.054.793.693.643.132.71

