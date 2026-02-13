Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 311.11 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 20.47% to Rs 71.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 311.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 255.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

