Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 44.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Titan Securities rose 44.49% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 69.85% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.013.3553.4728.360.510.950.510.953.672.54

