Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 44.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales decline 69.85% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities rose 44.49% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 69.85% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.013.35 -70 OPM %53.4728.36 -PBDT0.510.95 -46 PBT0.510.95 -46 NP3.672.54 44

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

