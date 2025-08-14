Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit rises 38.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.52% to Rs 9.57 croreNet profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves rose 38.07% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.5710.94 -13 OPM %33.5428.70 -PBDT4.633.15 47 PBT4.372.92 50 NP3.012.18 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content