With effect from 23 August 2024

JK Paper announced that R.V. Kanoria (DlN: 00003792) and Sandip Somany (DlN: 00053597) have completed their second term as Independent Directors of the Company on 22 August 2024 and consequently, they are not Members of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 23 August 2024.