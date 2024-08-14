Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit rises 158.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.68% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation rose 158.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.68% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.330.1942.42-10.530.340.130.340.130.310.12