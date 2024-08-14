U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 17.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.75% to Rs 35.57 croreNet profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 17.32% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.75% to Rs 35.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.5720.71 72 OPM %17.3725.83 -PBDT6.535.67 15 PBT6.505.63 15 NP5.084.33 17
