U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 17.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.75% to Rs 35.57 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 17.32% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.75% to Rs 35.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.