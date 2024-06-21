Parsvnath Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 306.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.91% to Rs 87.07 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 593.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 800.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 462.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 440.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Parsvnath Developers reported to Rs 306.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 418.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.91% to Rs 87.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.