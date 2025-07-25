Patel Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

On private placement basisPatel Engineering has approved to issue and allotment of 5,000 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed and Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures having a Face Value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating upto Rs 50 crore and Green Shoe option of 5,000 Secured, Listed, Rated, with face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 50 crore in total aggregating up to Rs 100 crore through private placement, including the terms and conditions of the issue.
