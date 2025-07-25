Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Patel Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

On private placement basis

Patel Engineering has approved to issue and allotment of 5,000 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed and Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures having a Face Value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating upto Rs 50 crore and Green Shoe option of 5,000 Secured, Listed, Rated, with face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 50 crore in total aggregating up to Rs 100 crore through private placement, including the terms and conditions of the issue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Muted opening on the cards; FII selling continues unabated

Muted opening on the cards; FII selling continues unabated

Tanla Platforms tumbles as Q1 PAT slides 16% YoY

Tanla Platforms tumbles as Q1 PAT slides 16% YoY

Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

DXY extends rebound above 97 mark; Set for weekly loss of around 1%

DXY extends rebound above 97 mark; Set for weekly loss of around 1%

India- UK Trade Agreement secures duty-free access for 99% of India's exports to UK

India- UK Trade Agreement secures duty-free access for 99% of India's exports to UK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon