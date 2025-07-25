Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanla Platforms tumbles as Q1 PAT slides 16% YoY

Tanla Platforms tumbles as Q1 PAT slides 16% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Tanla Platforms tumbled 3.37% to Rs 653.55 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 16.15% to Rs 118.41 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with 141.22 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 3.84% year on year to Rs 1,040.66 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 147.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter, marking a year-on-year decline of 15.21%.

EBITDA stood at Rs 16.39 crore in Q1 FY26, down 13.1% YoY. The EBITDA margin was at 15.8% during the period under review.

Total expenses rose 8.03% YoY to Rs 905.22 crore during the quarter. The cost of services was at Rs 780 crore (up 6.44% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 61.53 crore (up 30.19% YoY), and connectivity & bandwidth charge was at Rs 8.92 crore (up 7.99% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The company maintained a strong cash position, closing the quarter with Rs 910 crore post-interim dividend payout.

Also Read

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Chinese smartphone prices drop 45% in US as export volumes crash in June

Parliament, New Parliament

No plan to remove 'socialist', 'secular' from Constitution: Govt informs RS

HDB

HDB Financial extends fall, down 3%; stock nears IPO price; why the fall?

National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 500pts; SMIDs slip; Bajaj Fin down 5.5%; IEX up 13%

Serena Williams

Serena Williams warns young women: Trust your body, speak up early

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "Our AI-native platform will go live in August 2025 with a leading telco in Southeast Asia, deepening our inroads into international markets. Built on scalable AI infrastructure with an agentic layer, the platform will be seamlessly embedded in the telco ecosystem. Early feedback has been encouraging, and I am confident this will unlock new opportunities for long-term shareholder value creation.

Tanla Platforms is a cloud communications provider enabling businesses to communicate with their customers and intended recipients. It is headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It is a global A2P (application to person) messaging platform provider.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

DXY extends rebound above 97 mark; Set for weekly loss of around 1%

DXY extends rebound above 97 mark; Set for weekly loss of around 1%

India- UK Trade Agreement secures duty-free access for 99% of India's exports to UK

India- UK Trade Agreement secures duty-free access for 99% of India's exports to UK

Sensex slumps 551 pts; auto shares tumble

Sensex slumps 551 pts; auto shares tumble

ACC slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 50% QoQ to Rs 751 cr

ACC slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 50% QoQ to Rs 751 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon