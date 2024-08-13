Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 37.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 1101.66 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 37.51% to Rs 53.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 1101.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1118.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1101.661118.6115.3115.25109.1799.9783.2677.9453.4938.90