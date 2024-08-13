Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 539.67 croreNet profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 0.35% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 539.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 533.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales539.67533.91 1 OPM %8.039.46 -PBDT33.3739.28 -15 PBT6.989.38 -26 NP5.695.67 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content