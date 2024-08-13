Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 539.67 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 0.35% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 539.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 533.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.539.67533.918.039.4633.3739.286.989.385.695.67