Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 539.67 crore
Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 0.35% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 539.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 533.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales539.67533.91 1 OPM %8.039.46 -PBDT33.3739.28 -15 PBT6.989.38 -26 NP5.695.67 0
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

