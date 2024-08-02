Paushak standalone net profit rises 12.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.99% to Rs 52.01 croreNet profit of Paushak rose 12.80% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 52.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales52.0148.61 7 OPM %23.1725.26 -PBDT16.1815.79 2 PBT12.4512.43 0 NP10.319.14 13
