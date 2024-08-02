Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sungold Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 0.65 crore
Net profit of Sungold Capital remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.650.67 -3 OPM %30.7735.82 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.030.03 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu advances to 3rd final; Hockey- IND 2-1 AUS in 3rd QTR

13 children die in last 20 days at Delhi's Asha Kiran shelter; order probe

Hyundai, others lobby UP against hybrid support as Toyota rivalry deepens

Congress to construct over 100 houses landslide-hit Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

NIIT Q1FY25 results: PAT rises to Rs 7.75 cr, revenue up 32% at Rs 82.47 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon