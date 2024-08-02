Sungold Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 0.65 croreNet profit of Sungold Capital remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.650.67 -3 OPM %30.7735.82 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.030.03 0
