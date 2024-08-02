Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 268.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 27.49 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 268.18% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 27.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.4934.7018.227.813.071.232.160.121.620.44