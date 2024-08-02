Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 17.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 39.29 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 17.52% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 39.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.2936.68 7 OPM %19.0424.54 -PBDT8.429.88 -15 PBT6.768.45 -20 NP5.186.28 -18
