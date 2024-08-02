Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 17.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 39.29 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 17.52% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 39.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.2936.6819.0424.548.429.886.768.455.186.28