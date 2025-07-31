Paushak standalone net profit rises 16.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 55.88 croreNet profit of Paushak rose 16.68% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 55.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales55.8852.01 7 OPM %31.9423.17 -PBDT19.6916.18 22 PBT15.6312.45 26 NP12.0310.31 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content