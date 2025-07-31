Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit declines 34.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.21 19 OPM %80.0076.19 -PBDT0.200.16 25 PBT0.200.16 25 NP0.150.23 -35
