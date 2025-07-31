City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.60% to Rs 1605.33 croreNet profit of City Union Bank rose 15.66% to Rs 305.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 264.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.60% to Rs 1605.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1388.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1605.331388.64 16 OPM %69.5970.99 -PBDT380.92334.49 14 PBT380.92334.49 14 NP305.92264.49 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content