Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit declines 0.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.08% to Rs 17.15 croreNet profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers declined 0.88% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.1515.58 10 OPM %18.2518.49 -PBDT2.392.40 0 PBT1.511.50 1 NP1.121.13 -1
