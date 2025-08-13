Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pearl Polymers jumps after strong Q1 performance

Pearl Polymers jumps after strong Q1 performance

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Pearl Polymers surged 5.30% to Rs 33.36 after posting a sharp turnaround in its June quarter earnings.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2.89 crore in Q1 FY26, up 124% from Rs 1.29 crore in Q1 FY25, and a reversal from a net loss of Rs 4.43 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4.92 crore, down 7.69% YoY from Rs 5.33 crore, though it slipped 21% from Rs 6.23 crore in Q4 FY25. Other income rose 42.95% YoY to Rs 4.46 crore from Rs 3.12 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 1.51 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2.89 crore in Q1 FY26, up 124% YoY and a pre-tax loss of Rs 4.58 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenditure fell 9.54% YoY to Rs 6.35 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expenses increased 7.44% YoY to Rs 1.30 crore, but were largely flat sequentially. Other expenses fell sharply to Rs 2.23 crore from Rs 2.88 crore in Q1 FY25 and Rs 4.07 crore in Q4 FY25, aiding profitability.

Pearl Polymers operates under the Pearl Pet brand and is engaged in the business of trading bottles, jars and containers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.82%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.82%

Granules India Ltd rises for third straight session

Granules India Ltd rises for third straight session

Cipla Ltd spurts 2.93%, gains for third straight session

Cipla Ltd spurts 2.93%, gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon