Pearl Polymers jumps after strong Q1 performance

Pearl Polymers surged 5.30% to Rs 33.36 after posting a sharp turnaround in its June quarter earnings.The company reported a net profit of Rs 2.89 crore in Q1 FY26, up 124% from Rs 1.29 crore in Q1 FY25, and a reversal from a net loss of Rs 4.43 crore in Q4 FY25.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4.92 crore, down 7.69% YoY from Rs 5.33 crore, though it slipped 21% from Rs 6.23 crore in Q4 FY25. Other income rose 42.95% YoY to Rs 4.46 crore from Rs 3.12 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 1.51 crore in Q4 FY25.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 2.89 crore in Q1 FY26, up 124% YoY and a pre-tax loss of Rs 4.58 crore in Q4 FY25.
Total expenditure fell 9.54% YoY to Rs 6.35 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expenses increased 7.44% YoY to Rs 1.30 crore, but were largely flat sequentially. Other expenses fell sharply to Rs 2.23 crore from Rs 2.88 crore in Q1 FY25 and Rs 4.07 crore in Q4 FY25, aiding profitability.
Pearl Polymers operates under the Pearl Pet brand and is engaged in the business of trading bottles, jars and containers.
