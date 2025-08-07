Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit declines 10.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 39.81 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 10.75% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.8139.85 0 OPM %8.9710.44 -PBDT4.434.84 -8 PBT4.054.51 -10 NP2.993.35 -11
