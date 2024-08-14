Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 37.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 39.85 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 37.86% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 39.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.8536.74 8 OPM %10.4410.02 -PBDT4.843.67 32 PBT4.513.31 36 NP3.352.43 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content