Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 37.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 37.86% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 39.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.8536.7410.4410.024.843.674.513.313.352.43