Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 53.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.12% to Rs 15.59 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat rose 53.07% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.12% to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.