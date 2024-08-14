Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 53.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.12% to Rs 15.59 croreNet profit of Fluidomat rose 53.07% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.12% to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.5912.56 24 OPM %33.3526.83 -PBDT5.873.96 48 PBT5.663.77 50 NP4.242.77 53
