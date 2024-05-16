Business Standard
Peoples Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net loss of Peoples Investment reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.03 -100 0.060.06 0 OPM %033.33 -00 - PBDT-0.010.01 PL 00 0 PBT-0.010.01 PL 00 0 NP-0.010.01 PL 00 0
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

