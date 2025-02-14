Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 30.07% to Rs 12.44 crore

Net loss of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reported to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.07% to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales12.4417.79 -30 OPM %-22.0311.19 -PBDT-2.941.61 PL PBT-3.790.91 PL NP-3.630.82 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hexaware Technologies IPO subscribed 2.66 times

Hexaware Technologies IPO subscribed 2.66 times

Indices drop for 8th day amid FII selling, US tariff fears

Indices drop for 8th day amid FII selling, US tariff fears

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.40%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.40%

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO subscribed 62%

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO subscribed 62%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon