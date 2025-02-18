Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems gains on upbeat brokerage rating

Persistent Systems gains on upbeat brokerage rating

Image

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Persistent Systems rose 1.85% to Rs 5638.20 after a foreign broker issued an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7,200 per share.

The brokerage's optimistic outlook is fueled by projections of robust growth, positioning Persistent Systems as the fastest-growing company within its coverage. The firm forecasts a substantial 21% increase in revenue and a 29% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings over the fiscal years 2025-27.

The brokerage further emphasized the company's strong management, which has effectively navigated the current challenging macroeconomic environment. They highlighted the recent dip in the stock's value as a prime buying opportunity. Additionally, the broker predicts potential margin expansion through strategic reductions in subcontracting costs and improved operating leverage, solidifying Persistent Systems' standing as a strong contender for consistent, long-term growth within the technology sector.

 

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization to businesses across industries.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.8% to Rs 372.99 crore while revenue from operations increased 5.7% to Rs 3,062.28 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deepak Fertilisers increases stake in Australian subsidiary upto 85%

Deepak Fertilisers increases stake in Australian subsidiary upto 85%

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1090 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1090 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹34,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹34,000 crore

Suraksha Diagnostic slips after CFO resigns

Suraksha Diagnostic slips after CFO resigns

Deepak Fertilisers spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 251 cr

Deepak Fertilisers spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 251 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayQuality Power IPO Day 3Latest News LIVERanveer Allahbadia hearing LIVE AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon