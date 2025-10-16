Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Persistent Systems Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Persistent Systems Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5790.1, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.59% in last one year as compared to a 3.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5790.1, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25497.7. The Sensex is at 83201.04, up 0.72%. Persistent Systems Ltd has risen around 4.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35401.8, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5800, up 1.03% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 4.59% in last one year as compared to a 3.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 61.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1.42%

Wipro Ltd spurts 1.5%, up for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rajesh Power Services wins turnkey projects from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

