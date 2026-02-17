Persistent Systems Ltd up for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5664, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.3% in last one year as compared to a 12.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.07% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5664, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 25741. The Sensex is at 83526.16, up 0.3%. Persistent Systems Ltd has slipped around 12.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 13.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32738.05, up 2.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5647.5, up 1.32% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 55.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

