Thermax Ltd up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3012.8, up 3.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.19% in last one year as compared to a 12.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.74% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3012.8, up 3.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 25741. The Sensex is at 83526.16, up 0.3%. Thermax Ltd has risen around 2.56% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36386.75, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68768 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 59.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

IndusInd Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Anthropic

Piramal Finance receives upgrade in LT issuer ratings from S&P Global

State Bank of India up for five straight sessions

NBCC bags work contracts worth Rs 852 crore from SAIL, NLC India

Feb 17 2026

