State Bank of India up for five straight sessions

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 1221.8, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.34% in last one year as compared to a 12.17% gain in NIFTY and a 24.6% gain in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1221.8, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 25738.7. The Sensex is at 83523, up 0.3%. State Bank of India has added around 17.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60949.1, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 150.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1216.6, up 0.96% on the day. State Bank of India is up 68.34% in last one year as compared to a 12.17% gain in NIFTY and a 24.6% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

