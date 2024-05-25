Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pervasive Commodities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore
Net profit of Pervasive Commodities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070 0 1.280 0 OPM %-28.570 -12.500 - PBDT-0.04-0.14 71 0.14-0.23 LP PBT-0.04-0.14 71 0.14-0.23 LP NP0.02-0.14 LP 0.14-0.23 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Cube Highways Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 234.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1218.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Aryaman Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ushdev International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon