Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1218.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.95% to Rs 3016.01 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1501.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 297.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 11635.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11431.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 1218.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 428.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.95% to Rs 3016.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2958.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.