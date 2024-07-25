Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 34.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 13415.13 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG rose 34.93% to Rs 1105.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 819.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 13415.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11656.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13415.1311656.3811.6510.141673.521251.861478.951060.011105.47819.28