Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 34.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 13415.13 croreNet profit of Petronet LNG rose 34.93% to Rs 1105.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 819.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 13415.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11656.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13415.1311656.38 15 OPM %11.6510.14 -PBDT1673.521251.86 34 PBT1478.951060.01 40 NP1105.47819.28 35
