Pfizer gallops after good Q4 outcome

Pfizer gallops after good Q4 outcome

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Pfizer surged 12.02% to Rs 5001 after the company's adjusted net profit rose 10.89% to Rs 198.33 crore while net sales rose 8.28% to Rs 591.91 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Pfizer reported and exceptional profit of Rs 172.81 crore in Q4 March 2025, primarily due to the completion of the sale and transfer of its Thane facility to Zoetis Pharmaceutical Research.

Sequentially, the company's adjusted net profit surged 55.43% while net sales jumped 10.02% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax and exceptional items stood at Rs 252.99 crore in Q4 FY25, up 3.74% year-on-year and up 46.71% QoQ.

 

For the full year, adjusted net profit rose 17.28% to Rs 639.71 crore while net sales increased 4.02% to Rs 2,281.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. Profit before tax and exceptional items rose 14.25% year-on-year to Rs 843.28 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company's net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 659.75 crore in FY25, higher than Rs 256.84 crore in FY24.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share, a special dividend of Rs 100 per equity share in view of 75th year of Pfizer in India and a special dividend of Rs 30 per equity share in view of the gain on transfer of assignment of leasehold land and building constructed on such land thereon, totaling to a dividend of Rs 165 per equity share for FY25. The company has fixed 9 July 2025, as the record date.

Pfizer is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

