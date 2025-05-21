Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dolat Capital initiates coverage on Hindustan Zinc, sets TP of Rs 564

Dolat Capital has initiated coverage on Hindustan Zinc with a 'BUY' rating and a target price of Rs 564, expecting growth from cost control and base metal expansion

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc currently has a 77 per cent market share in India’s primary zinc market.

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Domestic brokerage Dolat Capital has set a target price (TP) of Rs 564 on Hindustan Zinc, implying an upside of 28 per cent from current levels. Shares of HZL last traded a per cent higher at Rs 440. The stock has seen a spurt in trading volumes over the past 2–3 sessions.
 
“We initiate coverage on Hindustan Zinc with a 'BUY’ rating and TP of Rs 564, valuing at 10x FY27E EV/EBITDA,” the brokerage said in a note.
 
“The company’s long-term intent is to expand its base metal production capacity to 2,000 ktpa (plus increase its silver production capacity from 800 tpa to 1,500 tpa by FY30) and reduce zinc production costs (ex-royalty) below $1,000 per ton, to further support profitability. We expect Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 4/8.4/7 per cent over FY25–27E,” Dolat Capital's note further added. 
 
 
Hindustan Zinc currently has a 77 per cent market share in India’s primary zinc market. Its mined metal has grown at a CAGR of 4 per cent from 917 KT in FY20 to 1,095 KT in FY25. Meanwhile, the company’s silver production has grown over 20x in the last two decades – from 35 tons in FY04 to 687 tons in FY25. Silver’s contribution to the company’s operating profit has steadily increased to about 35–40 per cent.

“With 70–80 per cent market share in the Indian zinc market, Hindustan Zinc is well-positioned to capitalise on these trends and drive top-line growth. Hindustan Zinc is a pure play on its operational efficiency, strong R&R base, capacity expansion and cost optimisation initiative,” said Dolat Capital's note.
 
Earlier, Indsec Research and Yes Securities too had initiated coverage on Hindustan Zinc with a ‘BUY’ rating and a target price of Rs 554 and Rs 585, respectively.
 
On a year-to-date basis, shares of Hindustan Zinc are down about a per cent, underperforming the Nifty which is up about 5 per cent.
 

First Published: May 21 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

