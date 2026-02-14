PG Foils standalone net profit declines 97.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.56% to Rs 71.86 crore

Net profit of PG Foils declined 97.92% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 52.56% to Rs 71.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 151.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.71.86151.46-4.206.012.1013.010.5612.010.2210.58

