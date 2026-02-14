Parker Agrochem Exports standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.27% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of Parker Agrochem Exports rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 97.27% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.4653.4823.97-0.020.31-0.070.29-0.120.110.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News