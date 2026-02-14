Team India Guaranty standalone net profit declines 70.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of Team India Guaranty declined 70.69% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.360.8531.6282.350.430.700.430.700.170.58

