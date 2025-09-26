Friday, September 26, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Slides 4.17%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.85%

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd has added 6.23% over last one month compared to 2.04% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.25% rise in the SENSEX

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd fell 4.17% today to trade at Rs 645. The BSE Healthcare index is down 1.85% to quote at 43175.04. The index is down 2.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Strides Pharma Science Ltd decreased 4.17% and Gland Pharma Ltd lost 3.84% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went down 2.16 % over last one year compared to the 5.64% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd has added 6.23% over last one month compared to 2.04% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.25% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8051 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34893 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 885.95 on 02 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 441.1 on 04 Mar 2025.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

