Anugraha Chemicals is engaged in contract manufacturing and manufacturing of APIs, Intermediates and Fine Chemicals.

The aggregate proposed investment is Rs 5.14 crore for 51% partnership interest stake in the firm in multiple tranches.

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals has acquired 9.35% of f partnership interest totaling 50.60% out of the said proposed investment of 51% in Anugraha Chemicals (partnership firm) till date.