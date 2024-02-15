Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit declines 18.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 7404.46 crore
Net profit of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co declined 18.72% to Rs 32.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 7404.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7152.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7404.467152.13 4 OPM %7.361.29 -PBDT578.89371.01 56 PBT40.4840.54 0 NP32.9540.54 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 48.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat State Fertilizers &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 71.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

India Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Indices climbs amid volatility, Nifty settles above 21,900; M&amp;M surge 7%

MBL Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 111.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Mahaveer Infoway consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Salasar Investments reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon