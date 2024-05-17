PHF Leasing standalone net profit rises 63.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.01% to Rs 10.89 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 235.34% to Rs 3.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.26% to Rs 34.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of PHF Leasing rose 63.16% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.01% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.10.896.5634.6417.7453.5455.7955.4854.001.161.004.161.860.920.873.441.440.930.573.891.16