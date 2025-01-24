Business Standard

Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit declines 21.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 41.62% to Rs 75.37 crore

Net profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt declined 21.98% to Rs 66.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 41.62% to Rs 75.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 129.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales75.37129.11 -42 OPM %142.09107.92 -PBDT90.34115.11 -22 PBT89.70114.74 -22 NP66.8685.70 -22

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

