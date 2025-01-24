Business Standard

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 16.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 16.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 23.90% to Rs 3230.00 crore

Net profit of Mankind Pharma declined 16.20% to Rs 380.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 453.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 3230.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2606.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3230.002606.95 24 OPM %25.6923.26 -PBDT689.63672.04 3 PBT497.33562.32 -12 NP380.23453.76 -16

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

