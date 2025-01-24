Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 41.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 41.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 18.78% to Rs 487.85 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank declined 41.80% to Rs 33.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.78% to Rs 487.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 410.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income487.85410.71 19 OPM %44.6446.12 -PBDT37.7476.30 -51 PBT37.7476.30 -51 NP33.3057.22 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tejas Networks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 165.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tejas Networks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 165.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 217.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 217.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 382.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 382.35% in the December 2024 quarter

SBI Global Factors standalone net profit rises 119.04% in the December 2024 quarter

SBI Global Factors standalone net profit rises 119.04% in the December 2024 quarter

52 Weeks Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

52 Weeks Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon