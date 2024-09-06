Business Standard
Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 3.07%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 13.13% over last one month compared to 2.88% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.4% rise in the SENSEX
Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 3.07% today to trade at Rs 3700. The BSE Realty index is up 0.64% to quote at 8189.02. The index is up 2.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.59% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 1.03% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 76.72 % over last one year compared to the 24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 13.13% over last one month compared to 2.88% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 353 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17161 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4136.3 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1725 on 26 Oct 2023.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

