Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 3.07%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 13.13% over last one month compared to 2.88% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.4% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 3.07% today to trade at Rs 3700. The BSE Realty index is up 0.64% to quote at 8189.02. The index is up 2.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.59% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 1.03% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 76.72 % over last one year compared to the 24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.