RITES emerges lowest bidder for Rs 60 cr UP State Bridge Corporation project

RITES is the lowest bidder (L-1) in the tender floated by UP State Bridge Corporation for Consultancy Services for Construction of Civil works (CSC) for supervision, Monitoring, Quality Control and Work Zone Safety for Construction of Bridges, Rail Over/Under Bridges, Flyovers and Elevated Roads including approaches in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. The estimated value of the bid is Rs. 60.03 crore plus GST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News