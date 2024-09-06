Business Standard
RITES emerges lowest bidder for Rs 60 cr UP State Bridge Corporation project

RITES emerges lowest bidder for Rs 60 cr UP State Bridge Corporation project

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
RITES is the lowest bidder (L-1) in the tender floated by UP State Bridge Corporation for Consultancy Services for Construction of Civil works (CSC) for supervision, Monitoring, Quality Control and Work Zone Safety for Construction of Bridges, Rail Over/Under Bridges, Flyovers and Elevated Roads including approaches in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. The estimated value of the bid is Rs. 60.03 crore plus GST.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

