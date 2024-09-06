Brigade Enterprises allots 1.30 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Brigade Enterprises has allotted 1,30,43,478 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 1,150/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,140/- per equity share) which includes a discount of Rs 14.70 per equity share i.e., 1.26% of the floor price of Rs 1,164.70 per equity share aggregating to Rs 1499.99 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.