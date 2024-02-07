Sensex (    %)
                        
Piccadily Sugar &amp; Allied Inds reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 82.56% to Rs 1.01 crore
Net Loss of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 82.56% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.015.79 -83 OPM %-132.67-7.43 -PBDT-1.20-0.27 -344 PBT-1.92-0.99 -94 NP-1.38-0.70 -97
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

